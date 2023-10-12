Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members and lead songwriters for The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84, according to multiple reports.

His brother, Ronald Isley, confirmed his death in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Rudolph Isley co-wrote the group’s first major hit, “Shout,” which came out in 1959, according to USA Today. Some of their other hits included “It’s Your Thing,” “Twist and Shout” and “That Lady.”

Starting with four brothers, Rudolph, Ronald, Kelly and Vernon Isley, the group went on as a trio for many years after Vernon Isley died in a car collision. Younger brothers Marvin and Ernie Isley would later join.

Rudolph Isley left the group in 1989 but occasionally reunited with them for performances. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Juvenile arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Jzamir Keys, left, and Jesus Ayala, right, appear in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Las Vegas teens accused in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist plead not guilty
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Twain, Rainbow
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump returning to civil trial next week with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen set to testify
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages