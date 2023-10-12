Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Report: Nevada ranked 3rd in U.S. for bullying problems

School bullying
School bullying(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With 20% of students across the country ages 12-18 experiencing bullying, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023′s states with the biggest bullying problems.

According to a media release, WalletHub compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from the bullying-incident rate to truancy costs for schools to the share of high school students bullied online to identify the states where bullying is most pervasive. Nevada came in #3 in the rankings.

Bullying Prevalence & Prevention in Nevada (1=Biggest, 24=Avg.):

  • 2nd – Percentage of high school students involved in physical fight at school
  • 8th – Percentage of high school students who missed school for fear of being bullied
  • 9th – Percentage of high school students who attempted suicide
  • 9th – State anti-bullying laws & policies
  • 2nd – State anti-cyberbullying laws requiring school policy

The only states deemed to have bigger problems with bullying were Alaska (#2) and California (#1). At the opposite end of the rankings, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Delaware had the fewest issues with bullying.

The complete results of the report are available here. WalletHub said that Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington were excluded from the analysis due to data limitations.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Juvenile arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Jzamir Keys, left, and Jesus Ayala, right, appear in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Las Vegas teens accused in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist plead not guilty
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Twain, Rainbow
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

gavel
Henderson man sentenced to federal prison for COVID fraud, money laundering scheme
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Man accused after juvenile shot, killed at Las Vegas apartment complex
Clark County turns on new traffic signal in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Clark County turns on new traffic signal in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41
Driver now facing DUI charge after North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school