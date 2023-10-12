Report: Nevada ranked 3rd in U.S. for bullying problems

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With 20% of students across the country ages 12-18 experiencing bullying, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023′s states with the biggest bullying problems.

According to a media release, WalletHub compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from the bullying-incident rate to truancy costs for schools to the share of high school students bullied online to identify the states where bullying is most pervasive. Nevada came in #3 in the rankings.

Bullying Prevalence & Prevention in Nevada (1=Biggest, 24=Avg.):

2nd – Percentage of high school students involved in physical fight at school

8th – Percentage of high school students who missed school for fear of being bullied

9th – Percentage of high school students who attempted suicide

9th – State anti-bullying laws & policies

2nd – State anti-cyberbullying laws requiring school policy

The only states deemed to have bigger problems with bullying were Alaska (#2) and California (#1). At the opposite end of the rankings, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Delaware had the fewest issues with bullying.

The complete results of the report are available here. WalletHub said that Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington were excluded from the analysis due to data limitations.

