North Las Vegas announces construction of city’s first standalone pickleball courts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas announced that the area will soon have its first standalone pickleball courts.

“It’s time to embrace the pickleball excitement!” the city of North Las Vegas said in a post announcing the new courts on Wednesday.

According to the city, on Oct. 16, construction will begin on the addition of two pickleball courts at Deer Springs Park, marking the first standalone courts in North Las Vegas.

Get excited #NorthLasVegas 🏓 It's time to embrace the pickleball excitement! On October 16th, the Deer Springs park will begin the construction of TWO pickleball courts! Being the FIRST standalone outdoor Pickleball courts in the city.🎉 #PickleballFever #CityofNorthLasVegas pic.twitter.com/aA6vbKRrIB — City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) October 11, 2023

Deer Springs Park is located at 6550 Aviary Way in the Aliante development. For more information on the park, visit: https://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

