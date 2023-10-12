North Las Vegas announces construction of city’s first standalone pickleball courts
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas announced that the area will soon have its first standalone pickleball courts.
“It’s time to embrace the pickleball excitement!” the city of North Las Vegas said in a post announcing the new courts on Wednesday.
According to the city, on Oct. 16, construction will begin on the addition of two pickleball courts at Deer Springs Park, marking the first standalone courts in North Las Vegas.
Deer Springs Park is located at 6550 Aviary Way in the Aliante development. For more information on the park, visit: https://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com.
