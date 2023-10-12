Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Juvenile arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Jzamir Keys, left, and Jesus Ayala, right, appear in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Las Vegas teens accused in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist plead not guilty
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Twain, Rainbow
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
The autopsies for Penelope and her calf Zuri (right) were released after they died in July.
Causes of death for Texas zoo’s giraffes Penelope and Zuri released
School bullying
Report: Nevada ranked 3rd in U.S. for bullying problems