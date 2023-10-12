Surprise Squad
Man accused after juvenile shot, killed at Las Vegas apartment complex

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a child earlier this year at a Las Vegas apartment complex, authorities said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at about 6:02 p.m. on March 7, officers responded to the 5300 block of Boulder Highway after receiving a report of a person being shot.

Arriving officers located a male juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The investigation indicated that a bullet came through a wall from a neighboring unit and struck two juveniles. LVMPD said that the second juvenile was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that on Wednesday, detectives identified Eliazar Quintero, 41, as the suspect in the case. LVMPD notes that Quintero is already in custody with the Nevada Department of Corrections for unrelated charges.

LVMPD says Quintero will be transported to the Clark County Detention Center to be booked on a warrant for second-degree murder involving a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

