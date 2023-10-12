Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Twain, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a person with a gun barricaded in the Spring Valley area.

Police said they received a person with a gun call around 2:11 p.m., saying the person was in the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive near Twain Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

LVMPD said they attempted to make contact with the person, who then barricaded himself inside his residence.

Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding to the area. Nearby residences are being evacuated as a precaution. LVMPD advised avoiding the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

