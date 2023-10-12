Surprise Squad
Illuminarium offering immersive viewing experience for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Illuminarium Las Vegas is hosting an F1 watch party
Illuminarium Las Vegas is hosting an F1 watch party(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Las Vegas gears up for the highly anticipated F1 race on Nov. 18, Illuminarium Las Vegas will host an “immersive viewing party with 360-degree audio and visuals, premium food and beverage options and VIP booths and bottle service available for purchase,” according to a media release.

The venue’s floor-to-ceiling, high-definition screens and state-of-the-art surround sound will “bring to life the intensity of the competition and transport guests straight to the racetrack,” Illuminarium said. A special race day menu will be available including burgers, wings, salads, sliders, signature cocktails and more available throughout the race.

VIP booths and bottle service will be available starting at $750 for groups of 10 or more, including a $450 credit toward food and beverage. VIP guests can choose from a curated selection of craft beers, signature cocktails made with top-shelf liquor and an exclusive menu.

The one-of-its-kind watch party at Illuminarium Las Vegas will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 p.m. to midnight with first come, first serve seating.

Ticket Pricing

  • Pre Sale: Available now through Oct. 30. Locals: $40, non-locals: $50.
  • General On Sale: Oct. 31 – Nov. 17. Locals: $65, non-locals: $75.
  • Day Of: Nov. 18. Locals: $90, non-locals: $100.

More information is available here.

