Illuminarium offering immersive viewing experience for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Las Vegas gears up for the highly anticipated F1 race on Nov. 18, Illuminarium Las Vegas will host an “immersive viewing party with 360-degree audio and visuals, premium food and beverage options and VIP booths and bottle service available for purchase,” according to a media release.

The venue’s floor-to-ceiling, high-definition screens and state-of-the-art surround sound will “bring to life the intensity of the competition and transport guests straight to the racetrack,” Illuminarium said. A special race day menu will be available including burgers, wings, salads, sliders, signature cocktails and more available throughout the race.

VIP booths and bottle service will be available starting at $750 for groups of 10 or more, including a $450 credit toward food and beverage. VIP guests can choose from a curated selection of craft beers, signature cocktails made with top-shelf liquor and an exclusive menu.

The one-of-its-kind watch party at Illuminarium Las Vegas will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 p.m. to midnight with first come, first serve seating.

Ticket Pricing

Pre Sale : Available now through Oct. 30. Locals: $40, non-locals: $50.

General On Sale : Oct. 31 – Nov. 17. Locals: $65, non-locals: $75.

Day Of: Nov. 18. Locals: $90, non-locals: $100.

More information is available here.

