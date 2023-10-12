Surprise Squad
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve to offer jazz event featuring local musicians

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve is offering a jazz event on Sunday that will feature local musicians.

According to a news release, as part of the event, guests are invited to “spend their Sunday listening to the sounds of local jazz musicians surrounded by a beautiful outdoor setting at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.”

The Sunday jazz event will begin at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 15 with performances planned by local artists BEE and the Bill Zappia Trio.

The event will allow guests to “relax, enjoy live music, stroll along tranquil ponds and observe wildlife.”

Tickets for the jazz event are $20 and can be purchased at cityofhenderson.com. The city of Henderson says free cart tours of the preserve will also be available.

The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve is located at 350 E. Galleria Drive.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

