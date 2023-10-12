Surprise Squad
Guest celebrates bingo jackpot at Las Vegas casino after suffering heart attack one year ago

Pam from Massachusetts, right, celebrates with a friend after winning a bingo jackpot at a Las...
Pam from Massachusetts, right, celebrates with a friend after winning a bingo jackpot at a Las Vegas casino on the one-year anniversary of when she had a heart attack during a trip to the city in 2022.(Plaza Hotel & Casino)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a downtown Las Vegas casino is celebrating more than just a large bingo jackpot after the win came on the one-year anniversary of her suffering a heart attack during a visit to the city in 2022.

According to the Plaza Hotel & Casino, the guest, identified as Pam from Massachusetts, won $50,000 while playing bingo at the property on Wednesday.

The Plaza said that what makes the win even more special for Pam is that the jackpot occurred exactly one year to the day from when she suffered a heart attack while attending last year’s Super Bingo event at the casino.

According to the property, Pam has played Super Bingo at the Plaza for the past four years, attending typically two tournaments a year. However, last year, her bingo playing abruptly ended when she was admitted toa Las Vegas hospital for a heart attack.

The Plaza said that Pam on Wednesday was able to not only celebrate the one-year anniversary of recovering from her heart attack but also a $50,000 bingo jackpot.

For more information on the Plaza’s Super Bingo event, visit: https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/bingo/super-bingo.

