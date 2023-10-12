Surprise Squad
Driver now facing DUI charge after North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was hit and killed while being dropped off for school on Friday morning is now facing a DUI charge, according to North Las Vegas authorities.

The suspect was identified after the incident on Friday as Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41.

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Thursday told FOX5 that Senobua was originally arrested for vehicular manslaughter and full-time attention to driving. However, according to police, a blood draw was completed after the crash and the results of the test later determined that he was above the legal limit for alcohol.

“Based on those results, Mr. Chochi Senobua’s charge was then amended to DUI resulting in death, Above Legal Limit, R/D),” North Las Vegas police said.

North Las Vegas police said that at about 7:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads, for reports of a boy being struck by a vehicle.

According to NLVPD, while waiting on private property in a line of stopped vehicles to be dropped off at school, the 5-year-old boy exited the rear driver’s side door of a vehicle and ran across the driveway. Authorities said the driver of a work van pulled out from behind the stopped vehicles to go around them and struck the boy.

The child was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Senobua remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities on Friday had said Senobua showed no signs of impairment and voluntarily agreed to a blood draw. After the blood draw was completed, North Las Vegas police updated Friday afternoon that investigators learned Senobua had a DUI warrant out of Texas.

On Oct. 12, the department confirmed that the voluntary blood draw also determined that Senobua was above the legal limit for alcohol.

A GoFundMe created by the child’s aunt identified the victim as 5-year-old KK Jordan Wolfe.

“A day that should have been filled with learning, has left this young family learning how to live without their son and brother KK,” the child’s aunt wrote on the GoFundMe.

