Condo complex says it may be forced to spend a few hundred thousand dollars to deal with Formula 1 traffic concerns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Meridian Private Residences has a front row seat for F1 races in November. Like many businesses, the condominium complex is grateful for the economic boost the huge event will have in the valley. However, condo officials say they will have to spend big bucks to deal with F1 traffic concerns.

“We are estimating between 300 to 350 thousand,” said Meridian Board President Michael Schurer.

Schurer says the issue has to do with three gates for entry and exit into the complex. He says the Meridian’s gate on Koval will have to close completely each race day from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., because Koval will be closed for the race. Schurer says the main gate on Flamingo will be closed to outgoing traffic on race days, also from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. He says that will force the complex to use a side gate as its main gate for its 3500 residents, in addition to guests and workers. But Schurer says the side gate wasn’t built to handle all in and out traffic at the complex. The gate, which feeds to Howard Hughes, has only been used for exits and was only open part of the day.

“It’s going to be a mess,” said Schurer.

He says the gate will need to be widened to allow in and out traffic, at the same time, at a cost of approximately $300,000 to $350,000.

Schurer says the gate needs to be redone for future F1 racing in Las Vegas.

“It’s a ten-year contract. Whatever we do we have to plan for the next 10 years. So this has to be a functional gate,” said Schurer.

Schurer says the Meridian had an initial meeting with F1 in the spring and said F1 would get back to them. But Schurer says after numerous attempts to contact F1, is has not heard back from the group in months.

The Meridian Board President says the complex is now waiting for a permit to widen the gate but is concerned about getting the permit and work done before the races start in November.

FOX5 has made several attempts to contact F1 about the Meridian’s concerns, but we have not heard back. On Tuesday, the Meridian says it did hear from F1, after FOX5 reached out for comment. During the recent discussion with F1, Schurer says complex officials again expressed concerns about access for residents. Shurer says F1 officials said they wanted to get the gate situation moving.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix runs November 16-18.

