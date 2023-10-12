Surprise Squad
Clark County foster children receive 2,000 duffel bags, shopping trip to fill them

Clark County described its current need for foster families as a "crisis situation"
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County children in foster care often move from place to place, usually with very few personal belongings.

A local benefactor made a gesture to help improve that process. Southern Nevada Toyota dealers presented 2,000 duffel bags to the Department of Family Services and Peggy’s Attic, which is the donation center for foster kids.

According to a media release, foster children will get to shop at Peggy’s to pick up items they need, and then store them in their own, new bags. Organizers say that this donation is important because it gives kids in foster care a sense of normalcy.

“A number of times, when foster kids move, sometimes they just have to grab their things and put it in a trash bag or whatever they can find to take their belongings with them,” says Jeff Motley, VP of Communications for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the duffel bag donation was held. “This gives them something nice, it’s a very nice duffle bag, that they can put those belongings in and move whenever they need to move.”

If you are interested in being a foster parent, Clark County says the need is dire right now. Approximately 3,000 children in the valley need a foster parent and only 317 homes are available at the moment. To learn more about fostering, head to Clarkcountyfostercare.com to sign up for an information session.

Peggy’s Attic also welcomes donations and is always looking for volunteers. To learn more, please click here.

