Authorities looking for deceased person’s family after body parts were stolen from cemetery

Body parts were stolen from a cemetery in Colorado. (Credit: KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KUSA) - Police in Colorado responded to a call Wednesday of a damaged mausoleum and found much more than vandalism.

Jacki Kelly with the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said that the faceplate of the mausoleum had been smashed away and was lying on the ground at Crown Hill Cemetery.

“The crypt behind that had been accessed and the casket that was inside was partially pulled out, and upon further investigation, we learned that body parts from inside of that casket had been removed,” Kelly said.

Investigators have been trying to reach the person’s family but have had no luck.

“This, this specific scene today is someone who died actually long ago, and so it’s been difficult to find family,” Kelly said.

Until authorities find and notify the family, investigators are not sharing the name on the mausoleum publicly but did share that the people buried inside lived and died in the early 1900s.

“But it’s so disturbing that someone would take the steps to unearth someone who has been laid to rest and to do anything to harm the body of somebody who’s gone, and how devastating these can be for families,” Kelly said.

Police do not know who did this, why they did it or if anything else was stolen from inside the casket.

“It’s, absolutely, it’s disturbing and it’s awful and it’s sad and it’s a felony charge,” Kelly said.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

