Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley
7-year-old-girl identified in crash involving RTC bus
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas
The exterior of a Whole Foods Market is seen in this photo.
Whole Foods set to anchor expansion of Downtown Summerlin
Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event
Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event

Latest News

Israel is at war with Hamas after unprecedented attacks.
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust
FILE - Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, N.C., rally for...
Transgender North Carolinians file federal lawsuit challenging gender-affirming care ban for minors
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death