Usher to be recognized by city of Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl halftime performance

FILE - Usher performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center in New York on Oct....
FILE - Usher performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center in New York on Oct. 27, 2016. The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he's looking forward to performing on the NFL's biggest stage. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)(Scott Roth | Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being announced as the halftime performer at the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, the city of Las Vegas shared on Wednesday that Usher Raymond IV will be recognized at an event next week.

According to a news release, Usher Raymond IV will be honored at Las Vegas City Hall by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear on Tuesday.

The city says that Ward 5 Councilman Crear will recognize Usher for his efforts in the Las Vegas community, his residency on the Strip and for his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

Usher last month was named as the halftime performer when Las Vegas hosts the NFL’s Super Bowl for the first time ever in February.

The city says Mayor Goodman also plans to present Usher with a special honor.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

