Usher to be recognized by city of Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl halftime performance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being announced as the halftime performer at the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, the city of Las Vegas shared on Wednesday that Usher Raymond IV will be recognized at an event next week.

According to a news release, Usher Raymond IV will be honored at Las Vegas City Hall by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear on Tuesday.

The city says that Ward 5 Councilman Crear will recognize Usher for his efforts in the Las Vegas community, his residency on the Strip and for his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

Usher last month was named as the halftime performer when Las Vegas hosts the NFL’s Super Bowl for the first time ever in February.

The city says Mayor Goodman also plans to present Usher with a special honor.

