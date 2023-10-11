Tule Springs hosting interactive event for fossil enthusiasts of all ages on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in the far northern Las Vegas Valley is hosting an event for fossil enthusiasts of all ages on Saturday.

Featuring live animals, interactive activities and a Junior Paleontologist program, the National Park Service is set to host the third annual Pleistocene Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Tule Springs. The gathering will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

According to a news release, there is no admission fee for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument and advance tickets or reservations are not required.

“Highlighting the scientific and educational value of paleontology and fossil preservation,” the National Park Service says Pleistocene Palooza is an interactive outdoor event for fossil enthusiasts of all ages.

As part of the event, organizers say guests will discover what remains of Ice Age Las Vegas and learn about the ever-evolving environment of Tule Springs, the National Park Service said in the release.

The Park Service also notes that Pleistocene fossils will “come alive” as you meet representative animals that live today, including a camel.

“The Pleistocene is a name for a time, not long ago, when Earth experienced glacial and interglacial periods. Pleistocene fossils at Tule Springs Fossil Beds, like the bones and teeth of extinct camels, are between 100,000 – 12,500 years old. Pleistocene Palooza celebrates the ancient animals and environments of Tule Springs and the science behind what we know,” the National Park Service said.

The release also notes that attendees can get “sworn in” as a Tule Springs Fossil Beds Junior Paleontologist and earn an official Junior Paleontologist badge.

“This event is in celebration of National Fossil Day, an annual celebration held in October to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations,” according to the Park Service.

