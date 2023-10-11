Surprise Squad
Sharks host Golden Knights in Pacific Division matchup

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -241, Sharks +197; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall while going 4-14-8 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Sharks had a -82 goal differential last season, scoring 233 goals while allowing 315.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and went 18-11-3 in Pacific Division games last season. The Golden Knights allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

