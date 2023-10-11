NTSB releases report on Reno Air Races crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing a report on a crash at the Reno Air Races that left two pilots dead.

The NTSB report says that one witness saw the two World War II-era planes collide mid-air.

The planes had just finished their race when the first and second place winners collided while on the final descent.

The NTSB says the debris field from the crash stretched nearly 1,400 feet, and that the wing from one of the planes was found 30 feet from the main wreckage.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.