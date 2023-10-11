Surprise Squad
Las Vegas woman accused of stealing money orders for multiple apartment complexes

Mariela Meza
Mariela Meza(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman is accused of stealing money orders from multiple apartment complexes in the Las Vegas area.

Police said Mariela Meza, 34, is alleged to have stolen money orders from apartment complexes she worked for, dating back to early 2023.

Police said Meza worked for the complexes either as an assistant manager or leasing agent. LVMPD said this allowed her access to tenants’ money orders, which were later deposited into bank accounts in her name or were cashed out at payday loan businesses.

Police said if Meza has worked for you in recent years and you believe your business may have also been defrauded, please contact the LVMPD Financial Crimes Section at FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com.

