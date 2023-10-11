Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Jewish community prays for loved ones caught in Israeli conflict

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:58 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Jewish community are praying in solidarity with the faithful in Israel, as many have family and loved ones caught in the conflict.

Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada led community members in prayer, Tuesday night. His sister and her family traveled to Jerusalem; their flights back to the U.S. were cancelled. The family had to hide in hallways when sirens went off.

“She saw people on the Sabbath leaving in the car to go to the army, just like what was on the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago, she was experiencing what we’ve written books about,” Harlig said.

His son, Rabbi Levi Harlig, has a wife with family members in Israel who are hiding in bomb shelters. They plan to stay and not flee to another country or the U.S.

Other families tell FOX5, their families are making similar decisions. Some loved ones are already being called up to serve in the army.

“There is very few people who leave. We don’t cower,” Harlig said.

Harlig said the faithful have asked for insight on how to handle worry and far for loved ones.

“Don’t dwell on fear, because then you’re giving in--then they’re victorious. The Jewish tradition teaches you do you increase in goodness,” Harlig said. “Good vanquishes the evil,” he said.

Harlig advises parents to monitor their childrens’ social media, and make sure their children do not endure trauma from the many violent videos circulating on TikTok.

