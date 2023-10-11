Las Vegas hockey fans invited to sidewalk chalk messages ahead of Silver Knights’ home opener

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hockey fans across the Las Vegas Valley are invited to write messages in sidewalk chalk ahead of the Henderson Silver Knights’ home opener.

According to a news release, the team is inviting hockey fans from across the valley to “Forge the Path” at The Dollar Loan Center ahead of the team’s home opener against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 20.

As part of the festivities, fans can “chalk the walk” outside the arena from Oct. 17-19 with well wishes for the players in the week leading up to the first home game of the season. Fans can take part in the sidewalk chalk event from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

The team said that the messages and drawings will serve as the path that Silver Knights players will travel as they enter The Dollar Loan Center.

Chalk will be provided. However, the team notes that guests are also welcome to bring their own chalk.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP here: https://dealersnhl.formstack.com/forms/forge_the_path_rsvp.

