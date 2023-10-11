Surprise Squad
Juvenile arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile was arrested after a gun was found on a Henderson high school campus Wednesday.

A parent letter said that Clark County School District Police were told there may be a student with a gun on campus at Green Valley High School Wednesday morning. CCSDPD investigated and found a gun and a juvenile was arrested.

More police were on campus Wednesday out of precaution, the school’s principal said.

This is Kent Roberts, principal at Green Valley High School.

As principal, my top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school, and to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

Today, our Clark County School District Police officers were made aware of the possibility that a student was in possession of a weapon and located a firearm. A juvenile was arrested. Additional police were on campus out of an abundance of caution. Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-0950.

Letter sent to Green Valley High School parents

