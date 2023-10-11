Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school official said.(St. Clair R-XIII School District)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school teacher who was suspended after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website has resigned, a school district official said.

St. Clair High School English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave last month after school officials discovered her page on the OnlyFans website, which she said she joined to supplement her teaching salary. She recently tendered her resignation, Superintendent Kyle Kruse told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 28-year-old teacher was not asked to resign, and district officials took “all possible steps to ensure confidentiality” after Coppage’s page was discovered through social media posts, Kruse said. Last month when she was placed on leave, Kruse said in a statement that “an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

When she was suspended, Coppage told the newspaper she had joined the site over the summer to supplement her second-year teaching salary of about $42,000. Missouri has among the nation’s lowest starting salaries for teachers in the nation, according to the National Education Association.

A teacher in Missouri says she is on leave after her school district discovered her OnlyFans account.

Coppage said she earned up to $10,000 a month on the OnlyFans website — before the story of her suspension made international news.

In the days that followed, her account gained more than 100 new subscribers and she more than doubled her subscription price. She said at the time of her suspension that she would continue posting on the site.

“I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful,” Coppage told the newspaper in September. “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

A publicly listed phone number for Coppage could not be found Wednesday.

St. Clair is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The high school has about 750 students.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley
7-year-old-girl identified in crash involving RTC bus
The exterior of a Whole Foods Market is seen in this photo.
Whole Foods set to anchor expansion of Downtown Summerlin
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas
Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event
Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event

Latest News

Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.
Sara Evans inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
A pair of sisters walk their pet chicken Brownie to the bus stop every morning before school.
Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft