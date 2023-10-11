Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup banner, beat Kraken 4-1 in opener

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights watch as a Stanley Cup championship banner is raised during...
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights watch as a Stanley Cup championship banner is raised during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press and W.G. RAMIREZ
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored, Adin Hill made 23 saves and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday night after a banner-raising ceremony.

Conn Smythe winner Marchessault scored in the first game of the season for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in seven seasons with Vegas.

Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights improved to 6-1-0 in home openers, their only loss coming in 2018 to Philadelphia. Vegas has outscored their visitors 26-14 in those games.

Jared McCann scored Seattle’s lone goal. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

Vegas got the scoring going early in the first period when Mark Stone, Brett Howden and Stephenson played tic-tac-toe in the offensive zone. As they crossed the blue line, Stone went cross-ice with a pass to Howden, who sent the puck to the crease where Stephenson was there for the finish.

The Golden Knights made it 2-0 when Seattle’s Brandon Tanev went to clear the puck past the goal, but Marchessault nicked it off course and past Grubauer.

Barbashev connected on a breakaway snapper 1:20 into the second period to make it 3-0. Seattle answered midway through the period when McCann’s wrist shot from the slot sailed past Hill.

The Kraken had an ample opportunity midway into the third, when Howden was called for a match penalty when he delivered a shot to Tanev’s head. But just as he did in standing tall during the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run, Hill was outstanding in making six saves during the penalty kill.

“I thought our penalty kill did an excellent job,” Hill said. “It was kind of an area of emphasis during camp, just trying to work on it and kind of be aggressive and err on the side of aggression. I thought we did that tonight and I thought our penalty kill was outstanding. Of course they’re going to get a couple looks, but yeah, we did a good job limiting it.”

Eichel scored into an empty net with a little more than a minute remaining.

“We had enough scoring chances,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “Early in the hockey game, we could execute a little bit better on a couple of them, we had a couple of missed nets on a couple of real good opportunities that we executed the play really well, we didn’t finish. All of a sudden in a (first) period where we’ve done a lot of pretty good things, we’re down 2-0. Now you’re now you’re digging out of a deep hole. Ultimately, we didn’t capitalize when we had the good opportunities, whether it be 5 on 5, or on the power play.”

INJURY UPDATE

Golden Knights forward William Carrier left during the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. ... Seattle forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also left the bench in the second period after blocking a shot with his left hand. He returned for the third period.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Nashville on Thursday night.

Golden Knights: At San Jose on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley
7-year-old-girl identified in crash involving RTC bus
The exterior of a Whole Foods Market is seen in this photo.
Whole Foods set to anchor expansion of Downtown Summerlin
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas
Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event
Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event

Latest News

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and William Karlsson are seen in this combination photo with images...
Golden Knights name William Karlsson, Jack Eichel as alternate captains
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup shows the value of depth at every position
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Golden Knights host Seattle Kraken in first game of season
Stadium Swim in downtown Las Vegas hosting watch party for Golden Knights home opener
Stadium Swim in downtown Las Vegas hosting watch party for Golden Knights home opener