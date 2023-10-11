Golden Knights’ Brett Howden suspended for 2 games
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Golden Knights player was suspended after an illegal hit in Tuesday’s game.
NHL Player Safety announced that Brett Howden will serve a two game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev.
Player safety said the check made the head “the main point of contact” in the hit when contact was unavoidable.
Howden will be eligible to play again on Oct. 17 against the Stars.
