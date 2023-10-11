Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights’ Brett Howden suspended for 2 games

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, and center Brett Howden (21) celebrate after...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, and center Brett Howden (21) celebrate after Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson, third from right, scored against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Golden Knights player was suspended after an illegal hit in Tuesday’s game.

NHL Player Safety announced that Brett Howden will serve a two game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev.

Player safety said the check made the head “the main point of contact” in the hit when contact was unavoidable.

Howden will be eligible to play again on Oct. 17 against the Stars.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley
7-year-old-girl identified in crash involving RTC bus
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas
The exterior of a Whole Foods Market is seen in this photo.
Whole Foods set to anchor expansion of Downtown Summerlin
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Juvenile arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in...
Sharks host Golden Knights in Pacific Division matchup
Sidewalk chalk generic
Las Vegas hockey fans invited to sidewalk chalk messages ahead of Silver Knights’ home opener
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) stands by the Stanley Cup during a ceremony...
Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner before season opener
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights watch as a Stanley Cup championship banner is raised during...
Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup banner, beat Kraken 4-1 in opener