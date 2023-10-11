Golden Knights’ Brett Howden suspended for 2 games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Golden Knights player was suspended after an illegal hit in Tuesday’s game.

NHL Player Safety announced that Brett Howden will serve a two game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev.

Vegas’ Brett Howden has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Seattle’s Brandon Tanev. https://t.co/HDghfYoHUK — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 11, 2023

Player safety said the check made the head “the main point of contact” in the hit when contact was unavoidable.

Howden will be eligible to play again on Oct. 17 against the Stars.

