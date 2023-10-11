Forecast Outlook - 10/11/23

Gusty wind sticks around on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies across Southern Nevada. High temperatures are running in the mid to low 80s during the afternoon with gusts 30-40 mph. Wind will be shifting out of the north; a sign of cooler air coming in for Thursday and Friday.

The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures falling back into the mid-70s. We’re locked in a dry pattern through the week with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be running in the mid to low 80s.

A partial solar eclipse will occur Saturday morning across Southern Nevada as the moon passes in front of the sun. The maximum eclipse for Las Vegas will be at 9:26 a.m. with the moon covering 82% of the sun. You’ll want to use eclipse glasses if you’re planning on viewing the eclipse. Looking directly into the sun without eye protection can cause eye damage.

