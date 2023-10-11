Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 10/11/23

Gusty Wind and Cooler Weather Settles in Las Vegas
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:05 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Gusty wind sticks around on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies across Southern Nevada. High temperatures are running in the mid to low 80s during the afternoon with gusts 30-40 mph. Wind will be shifting out of the north; a sign of cooler air coming in for Thursday and Friday.

The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures falling back into the mid-70s. We’re locked in a dry pattern through the week with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be running in the mid to low 80s.

A partial solar eclipse will occur Saturday morning across Southern Nevada as the moon passes in front of the sun. The maximum eclipse for Las Vegas will be at 9:26 a.m. with the moon covering 82% of the sun. You’ll want to use eclipse glasses if you’re planning on viewing the eclipse. Looking directly into the sun without eye protection can cause eye damage.

