City of Las Vegas considers sidewalk vendor regulation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Clark County banned street vendors from the Las Vegas Strip, the City of Las Vegas is considering its own rules surrounding those vendors, citing a Senate bill signed into law this year that sets up potential regulatory framework around those vendors.
FOX5 obtained a copy of the city’s proposed rule changes:
In consideration of Senate Bill 92 recently passed by the Nevada Legislature, the city of Las Vegas will consider a proposed ordinance that aligns with the requirements outlined in SB92 to license and regulate sidewalk vendors.
The proposed ordinance defines a “sidewalk vendor” as a person who, from a conveyance, sells food, beverages or merchandise upon a public sidewalk or other pedestrian path. This includes stationary and non-stationary vendors.
The draft ordinance includes the following requirements for a sidewalk vendor to receive a business license:
- Valid health permit for the vending conveyance;
- Valid health card for the vendor;
- Valid State business license from the Nevada Secretary of State or exemption;
- Valid Sales Tax Permit from Nevada Department of Taxation or exemption;
- $50 processing fee;
- $150 annual business license fee;
- Operate only between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.; and
- Vendors can sell in conjunction with a temporary or special event with proper permissions.
Several informational sessions have been scheduled for the public’s convenience:
- Oct. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. ― online WebEx Meeting. Click here to join.
- Oct. 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ― online WebEx Meeting. Click here to join.
- Oct. 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. ― in person at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. SPANISH LANGUAGE ONLY.
- Nov. 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. ― in-person at City Hall, 495 S. Main St., City Council Chambers; also available online at www.kclv.tv/live.
Please continue to check the webpage at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/sidewalkvending, for possible updates to informational sessions.
Vendors can be on public sidewalks, but must follow minimum distance requirements:
- 1,500 feet from a resort hotel;
- 1,000 feet from non-restricted gaming, the Fremont Street Experience, the Downtown Entertainment Overlay District, city recreation facilities or pools and from school perimeters during school hours and one hour before and after school; and
- 150 feet from the primary entrance of a food establishment.
The tentative timeline for adoption of the ordinance is:
- Business Impact Solicitation: Oct. 4, 2023, to Nov. 2, 2023.
- Introduction of the Bill at City Council Meeting: Nov. 15, 2023.
- Bill Review at a Recommending Committee: Dec. 4, 2023.
- Second Reading of the Bill at City Council Meeting: Dec. 6, 2023.
- Possible Adoption of the Bill at City Council Meeting: Dec. 20, 2023.
Meanwhile, a Clark County commissioner told FOX5 earlier this month a specific ordinance for the county is expected to go in effect in January.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.