City of Las Vegas considers sidewalk vendor regulation
By Mike Allen
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:50 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Clark County banned street vendors from the Las Vegas Strip, the City of Las Vegas is considering its own rules surrounding those vendors, citing a Senate bill signed into law this year that sets up potential regulatory framework around those vendors.

FOX5 obtained a copy of the city’s proposed rule changes:

In consideration of Senate Bill 92 recently passed by the Nevada Legislature, the city of Las Vegas will consider a proposed ordinance that aligns with the requirements outlined in SB92 to license and regulate sidewalk vendors.

The proposed ordinance defines a “sidewalk vendor” as a person who, from a conveyance, sells food, beverages or merchandise upon a public sidewalk or other pedestrian path. This includes stationary and non-stationary vendors.

The draft ordinance includes the following requirements for a sidewalk vendor to receive a business license:

  • Valid health permit for the vending conveyance;
  • Valid health card for the vendor;
  • Valid State business license from the Nevada Secretary of State or exemption;
  • Valid Sales Tax Permit from Nevada Department of Taxation or exemption;
  • $50 processing fee;
  • $150 annual business license fee;
  • Operate only between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.; and
  • Vendors can sell in conjunction with a temporary or special event with proper permissions.

Several informational sessions have been scheduled for the public’s convenience:

  • Oct. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. ― online WebEx Meeting. Click here to join.
  • Oct. 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ― online WebEx Meeting. Click here to join.
  • Oct. 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. ― in person at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. SPANISH LANGUAGE ONLY.
  • Nov. 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. ― in-person at City Hall, 495 S. Main St., City Council Chambers; also available online at www.kclv.tv/live.

Please continue to check the webpage at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/sidewalkvending, for possible updates to informational sessions.

Vendors can be on public sidewalks, but must follow minimum distance requirements:

  • 1,500 feet from a resort hotel;
  • 1,000 feet from non-restricted gaming, the Fremont Street Experience, the Downtown Entertainment Overlay District, city recreation facilities or pools and from school perimeters during school hours and one hour before and after school; and
  • 150 feet from the primary entrance of a food establishment.

The tentative timeline for adoption of the ordinance is:

  • Business Impact Solicitation: Oct. 4, 2023, to Nov. 2, 2023.
  • Introduction of the Bill at City Council Meeting: Nov. 15, 2023.
  • Bill Review at a Recommending Committee: Dec. 4, 2023.
  • Second Reading of the Bill at City Council Meeting: Dec. 6, 2023.
  • Possible Adoption of the Bill at City Council Meeting: Dec. 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, a Clark County commissioner told FOX5 earlier this month a specific ordinance for the county is expected to go in effect in January.

