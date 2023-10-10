Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zippy’s Restaurants on Tuesday opened its first restaurant outside of Hawaii.

Located in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, the grand opening celebration for the new eatery included a traditional Hawaiian blessing and the untying of a maile lei by CEO, Jason Higa, as well as traditional Hawaiian chants and hula.

Zippy’s said it hired more than 200 team members for the restaurant and managers were training in Hawaii for nearly a year to ensure they were up to speed.

“We hired more than 200 team members. Managers were trained in Hawaii for nearly one year to ensure that Zippy’s in Las Vegas performs at the same high standard for food and service as it does in Hawaii,” says Jason Higa, CEO of Zippy’s. “This has been a culmination of years of planning, investments in people and facilities, and dedication to the vision of sharing aloha with the Las Vegas community.”

The Las Vegas Zippy’s location was first announced in 2018. However, the restaurant was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says the building is over 20,000 square feet and features a central kitchen that will produce food and bakery items for more Zippy’s locations in the future.

Zippy’s said the location is structured the same way as many locations in Hawaii with a take-out counter, a dine-in table service restaurant, and a full-line bakery. According to Zippy’s, the company intends to expand its menu offerings over the next few months.

The company also noted that it made donations to four Las Vegas community partners in celebration of its opening.

As part of the donations, Three Square, Opportunity Village, The Just One Project, and the Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club each received a donation of $10,000 in recognition of the services that they provide to those in need in the local community, the company said.

