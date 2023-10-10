Surprise Squad
Whole Foods set to open new store in west Las Vegas Valley


The exterior of a Whole Foods Market is seen in this photo.(Whole Foods Market)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developer Howard Hughes on Tuesday announced that Whole Foods Market will open a new location in Downtown Summerlin.

According to a news release from Howard Hughes, Whole Foods will anchor a 7.4-acre, new retail center and serve as a “catalyst” for the expansion of Downtown Summerlin.

“Whole Foods Market is known for its standards of excellence and being an industry leader when it comes to natural and organic foods, and we believe it is an ideal addition to the Summerlin community,” said Frank Stephan, President of the Nevada Region for Howard Hughes. “The brand exemplifies the high level of quality that our residents are seeking, and that Howard Hughes is known to deliver.”

“Construction commenced in September with core and shell completion for the new retail center slated for Q3 2024 at which time Howard Hughes will turn spaces over to tenants for buildouts,” the company said in the release.

