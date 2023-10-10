A studio for $3,000 a month? Skyrocketing Maui rents leave wildfire evacuees alarmed

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many displaced residents on Maui are becoming increasingly alarmed by the skyrocketing rental market.

They are calling on government officials to help protect them from what appears to be a loophole in the state’s emergency declaration.

“With the proclamation … they cannot increase their rent, which is great. But the backdoor loop is … evict the current tenant within the legal means. Now, when we get a new tenant, we can set a new price point,” said Jeremy Delos Reyes, who lost his home in the Lahaina fire.

“So, they’re not technically price-gouging, right? They’re not raising the rent on anybody, but they are raising the rental starting point.”

Delos Reyes and other West Maui residents say ever since the wildfires back in August, rentals are getting out of hand.

“Prior to the fire, you could probably find a two-bedroom in West Maui anywhere from $2,000 to $2800, maybe $3,000 a month. Now it’s $5,000 to $7,000 a month. So, how we’re gonna do that?” Delos Reyes said.

It’s no secret. A quick Google search will show how expensive renting on the west side is nowadays.

Hawaii News Now found a listing for a studio on Lower Honoapiilani Road for more than $3,000 a month. A one-bedroom in Kahana runs for nearly $4,000 a month, and a four-bedroom on Kainoe Street is $21,000 a month.

Delos Reyes, who is now looking for a place to live, says it may be legal, but it’s not right.

“We try and ask for help, nobody’s listening,” he said. “So, you’re getting people at their breaking point or beyond their breaking point, like me included. So, there are dark times at night. Let’s just leave it at that.”

At a Senate briefing in Lahaina last month, State Senators and Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs officials said they were unaware this was happening.

They took down Delos Reyes’ name and number and said they would look into it to see how they could help.

On Monday, DCCA officials said they are still currently reviewing the issue.

