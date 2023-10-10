Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation

Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween.

A new survey is suggesting they may get less candy this year because of inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions surveyed over 1,000 adults.

About 40% of those surveyed said inflation will impact their plans to buy candy,

And among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less of the sweet treats.

Roughly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less.

And it isn’t just inflation that is driving up prices for consumers.

Producers said a tight sugar supply will be driving up the cost of candy as well as cutting into the production of the goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for...
GoFundMe created for family of North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
2 Las Vegas teens indicted in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist captured on video
Las Vegas police arrest driver accused of excessively speeding in school zones numerous times
Las Vegas police arrest driver accused of excessively speeding in school zones numerous times
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck

Latest News

Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby
A dump truck flipped onto its side at an intersection in Republic.
American mountain climber killed in avalanche, another among those missing
The Nevada State Railroad Museum is offering free train rides for kids as part of Nevada Day...
Nevada State Railroad Museum offering free train rides for kids for Nevada Day
LNL: Israeli airstrikes intensify in Gaza; war enters 4th day
Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs