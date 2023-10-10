Surprise Squad
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million

Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery(Whitetail Properties)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV) – A Missouri winery is for sale.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery in Ste. Genevieve is on the market for $7.3 million. The 151-acre property has a wine production facility, office building, tasting room, restaurant, wedding venue, swimming pool, fitness center, three small lakes, a church and multiple lodging options.

Whitetail Properties holds the listing. Click here for the complete listing or to contact the agent, Jeff Heil.

