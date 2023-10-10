Las Vegas Strip workers seeking solution, possible compensation for F1 traffic delays

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The union representing tens of thousands of workers across Las Vegas is asking for employees to be appropriately compensated during the massive Formula One race and historic closure of the Las Vegas Strip— which most likely will require longer commutes to get to work and get back home, and longer hours on the job.

Formula One has told FOX5 that many resort employees will utilize monorail, shuttles, and park-and-ride services. Employees inside the circuit may need to take the monorail if they park off-site. The monorail will run 24 hours a day during race week.

The LVCVA is also set Tuesday to approve several parking lots to serve as “park and ride” locations. The LVCVA plans to hire 25 motorcoach buses to assist with transportation.

“There’s no getting around it—it’s going to be difficult,” said Ted Pappageorge of Culinary Union Local 226. “We are proposing that if they have to come early, they should be paid for that time,” Pappageorge said.

“The last five months of construction have got all of us pulling our hairs out. We have been waving a red flag about that to F1. For the last five months, folks have been stuck in lines getting in and out of their parking garages and late for work or, cutting it close, having to leave early. It’s been a huge problem,” Pappageorge said.

Formula One, Clark County, the union and resorts have been meeting weekly to iron out a transportation plan for 100,000 workers on the Las Vegas Strip. The union represents 60,000 workers across numerous properties. Commissioner Tick Segerblom calls it a “work in progress,” with less than 40 days to go.

Pappageorge expressed confidence in the progress of these plans for employees—and the event.

“Formula One is an incredible event and we’re supportive of this event. We see Formula One stepping up to the plate and working, I think much closer with the community, principals like us and the county. And we’re hoping for success,” Pappageorge said.

FOX5 reached out to Wynn, Caesars and MGM for comment on Pappageorge’s comments regarding pay but have not heard back.

