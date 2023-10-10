Jewish Nevadans stand together for Israel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Monday night, the Jewish community in Nevada came together to stand with Israel at Temple Beth Sholom in Summerlin.

Hundreds filled the temple tonight to mourn the hundreds of lives lost and show strength and support. Local law enforcement and local and state leaders joined them.

“We have people here tonight who have friends who are being held hostage by Hamas, we have family here tonight who their family has been murdered,” said Jolie Brislin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League. It was a full house as Nevada’s Jewish community came together to find strength in each other. “Israel really is embedded into our history, our religion, its who we are,” Brislin explained.

“Israel is a community neighborhood, everyone knows someone,” contended Stefanie Tuzman, President and CEO of Jewish NV, representing the 76,000 Jewish people in the state.

“Saturday, I woke up to a barrage of news reports from Israel sharing the devastating news that we were under attack,” Tuzman recounted. Tuzman has been to Israel 17 times and since Saturday has gone through a range of emotions.

“Anger, sadness, a moment of like ‘not again.’ We have been down this road before; this one felt different. This was unprovoked,” Tuzman stated. With so much uncertainty, Metro’s presence protecting the event was significant.

“We let them know that we were hosting a gathering here this evening and we were also scared,” revealed Tuzman.

“Those wishing to harm the Jewish community extend far beyond the borders of Israel,” reported Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Other local and state political leaders also shared their support, including the third Jewish woman ever elected to the US Senate, Jacky Rosen.

“Israel, as we see here tonight, lives in the heart of all Jewish people and our hearts, they have been shattered,” Rosen shared. Governor Joe Lombardo, former Metro Sheriff, said he has long worked to protect religious groups and places of worship in Nevada.

“As your governor, I stand with Israel and I will always fight to ensure the safety and security of Jewish Nevadans,” Lombardo told the crowd.

Lombardo also ordered that beginning Tuesday morning, the State of Nevada lower the flags to half-staff and light the Nevada State Capitol blue in honor of the victims in Israel.

