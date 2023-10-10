Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Grand jury documents connect Tupac Shakur and ‘Biggie’ murders

Biggie Smalls (left) and Tupac Shakur (right)
Biggie Smalls (left) and Tupac Shakur (right)(AP/Mark Lennihan | AP/Frank Wiese)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The public has long speculated about a possible connection between the murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

Grand jury documents now show that investigators supported that theory as well.

Retired Las Vegas police homicide detective Clifford Mogg spoke to the grand jury last month and told them that investigators from both Las Vegas and Los Angeles believed that the same people were involved in both killings. Mogg said that they all agreed that Wallace’s murder was “retaliation” for Shakur’s killing.

Las Vegas police release body-worn camera in arrest connected to death of Tupac Shakur

The rappers were signed to rival record companies at the height of the east coast-west coast gang war. Mogg said that detectives also agreed that Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is in custody for the Shakur killing, did not play a role in the hit on Wallace.

Mogg also spoke to the grand jury about Davis’ memoir, in which the suspect discussed his role in the 1996 shooting of Shakur.

“Pac had his chance; he should have learned his lesson then,” Mogg read from the book. “Tupac mistakenly thought Suge and the Death Row crew they were rolling with were untouchable and would protect him.”

Davis was recently granted a continuance of his arraignment. He is charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for...
GoFundMe created for family of North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41
Man arrested in death of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Las Vegas police arrest driver accused of excessively speeding in school zones numerous times
Las Vegas police arrest driver accused of excessively speeding in school zones numerous times

Latest News

Half a million women suffer from it every year
FDA approves first-ever post partum depression pill
The team received the rings in a private ceremony on Sunday night
Golden Knights receive Stanley Cup rings
They include Durango and Fontainebleau
New properties coming to Las Vegas begin taking reservations
11 pedestrians were killed in Clark County last month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month