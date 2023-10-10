Grand jury documents connect Tupac Shakur and ‘Biggie’ murders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The public has long speculated about a possible connection between the murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

Grand jury documents now show that investigators supported that theory as well.

Retired Las Vegas police homicide detective Clifford Mogg spoke to the grand jury last month and told them that investigators from both Las Vegas and Los Angeles believed that the same people were involved in both killings. Mogg said that they all agreed that Wallace’s murder was “retaliation” for Shakur’s killing.

The rappers were signed to rival record companies at the height of the east coast-west coast gang war. Mogg said that detectives also agreed that Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is in custody for the Shakur killing, did not play a role in the hit on Wallace.

Mogg also spoke to the grand jury about Davis’ memoir, in which the suspect discussed his role in the 1996 shooting of Shakur.

“Pac had his chance; he should have learned his lesson then,” Mogg read from the book. “Tupac mistakenly thought Suge and the Death Row crew they were rolling with were untouchable and would protect him.”

Davis was recently granted a continuance of his arraignment. He is charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.

