Golden Knights name William Karlsson, Jack Eichel as alternate captains

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and William Karlsson are seen in this combination photo with images...
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and William Karlsson are seen in this combination photo with images from AP..(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights will have two additional assistant captains this season.

According to the Golden Knights, for the 2023-24 season, Mark Stone will continue to wear the captain patch and Alex Pietrangelo will again retain his assistant captain patch.

Joining Stone and Pietrangelo this season, the Golden Knights shared that William “Wild Bill” Karlsson and Jack Eichel will also serve as assistant captains. However, Karlsson and Eichel will alternate in their duties.

According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, “Wild Bill” will wear the “A” on his jersey at home games while Eichel will sport the “A” during road games.

