Forecast Outlook - 10/10/2023

Strong Wind and Cooler Temps On The Way
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The skies have cleared out this morning with a few leftover cirrus clouds. Temperatures bottomed out this morning in the mid-upper 60s.

Stronger wind is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The forecast high on Tuesday is at 89° with Wednesday topping out at 83°.

The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures falling back into the mid-70s. We’re locked in a dry pattern through the week with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. A partial solar eclipse will occur Saturday morning across Southern Nevada as the moon passes in front of the sun. The maximum eclipse for Las Vegas will be at 9:26 a.m. with the moon covering 82% of the sun. You’ll want to use eclipse glasses if you’re planning on viewing the eclipse. Looking directly into the sun without eye protection can cause eye damage.

