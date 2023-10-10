Surprise Squad
Culinary Union schedules informational picket lines on Las Vegas Strip

The informational picket lines will be outside an assortment of Las Vegas Strip resorts
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Culinary and Bartenders Union seeks a new contract, it announced that members will hold a pair of informational picket lines in front of eight resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a media release from the union, the picket lines will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. The union specified that the locations of the picket lines are as follows:

  • The Linq Hotel (Caesars Entertainment) - expanding to Harrah’s and Flamingo
  • Paris Casino (Caesars Entertainment) - expanding to Horseshoe and Planet Hollywood
  • Park MGM (MGM Resorts) - expanding to New York-New York

The release noted that contracts covering 43,000 resort employees are expired and there is now an “active labor dispute” with 18 casino properties in Las Vegas.

At a recent vote, 95% of the union membership voted in favor of authorizing a strike to start at any time. Last week, union leadership held negotiation sessions with each of the three companies involved in the dispute—MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn.

Culinary Union says no progress after contract negotiations with Las Vegas Strip properties

The union said that it has proposed a five-year contract that would include a reduced workload, job safety protections and “the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the history of the Culinary Union.”

The union has not yet set a strike deadline and said that it “continues negotiating in good faith with all gaming companies.”

