Culinary Union schedules informational picket lines on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Culinary and Bartenders Union seeks a new contract, it announced that members will hold a pair of informational picket lines in front of eight resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a media release from the union, the picket lines will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. The union specified that the locations of the picket lines are as follows:

The Linq Hotel (Caesars Entertainment) - expanding to Harrah’s and Flamingo

Paris Casino (Caesars Entertainment) - expanding to Horseshoe and Planet Hollywood

Park MGM (MGM Resorts) - expanding to New York-New York

The release noted that contracts covering 43,000 resort employees are expired and there is now an “active labor dispute” with 18 casino properties in Las Vegas.

The Culinary Union urges members of the public, customers, community allies, elected officials, and convention planners to not cross an active picket line and to stand in solidarity with workers by not eating, meeting, or staying in a casino resort during an active picket line.

At a recent vote, 95% of the union membership voted in favor of authorizing a strike to start at any time. Last week, union leadership held negotiation sessions with each of the three companies involved in the dispute—MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn.

The union said that it has proposed a five-year contract that would include a reduced workload, job safety protections and “the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the history of the Culinary Union.”

The union has not yet set a strike deadline and said that it “continues negotiating in good faith with all gaming companies.”

