Construction worker injured at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A construction worker was injured at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, the company confirmed in a statement.

According to a statement from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, the unidentified worker was in stable condition.

Fontainebleau’s statement can be read below.

“We can confirm that there was an incident involving a construction worker that occurred at the site of Fontainebleau Las Vegas this morning. The employee is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, and we have no additional comment at this time.”

“Nevada OSHA was notified of the incident yesterday morning and dispatched officials to the site to open an investigation,” Nevada OSHA informed FOX5.

No further information was immediately available.

