Bull owned by UFC’s Dana White to compete in PBR event in Las Vegas

Trevor Kastner attempts to ride Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bullss Twisted Steel during the third...
Trevor Kastner attempts to ride Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bullss Twisted Steel during the third round of the Austin Teams PBR event.(Andy Watson | Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media via PBR)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bull owned by UFC President Dana White is set to compete in a PBR event in Las Vegas later this month.

According to a news release, White’s bull, named Twisted Steel, has a 94% buck-off rate, having only been ridden to the eight-second mark only twice in 34 outs.

Twisted Steel will compete in the 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series Championship taking place at T-Mobile Arena from Oct. 20-22.

The release noted that with each PBR-qualified ride scored half rider, half bull, Twisted Steel will join approximately 100 bulls who will have a major impact in deciding who will win the 2023 PBR Team Series Championship.

For more information on the event, visit: PBR.com.

