Boyd Gaming offering paid training to future dealers at downtown Las Vegas casino

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming announced that it will offer paid training to aspiring Blackjack dealers at a casino in downtown Las Vegas next week.

According to a news release, Boyd Gaming says the hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the California Hotel and Casino, 12 E. Ogden Avenue.

As part of the hiring event, Boyd Gaming says it will interview eligible candidates for enrollment in a three-week, paid training program to learn the art of dealing Blackjack.

The release notes that attendees are not required to have table game experience.

Boyd Gaming included the following information about the positions:

·      The training offers a pay rate of $15 per hour.

·      Guaranteed full-time position at a Las Vegas property once training has been completed. *Shift and property based on availability*

·      Trainees can earn up to $1,000 in bonuses upon course completion, including a $500 bonus after 30 days on a live table and an additional $500 retention bonus after 90 days on a live table.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to apply online at boydcareers.com ahead of the event. The company advises that attendees should bring an official form of identification, a resume and come dressed professionally. Interviews with hiring managers will be conducted on-site and job offers will be extended immediately during the hiring fair, the company said.

The release notes that drug tests will be conducted on-site and arriving early is recommended.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

