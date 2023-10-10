Surprise Squad
7-year-old-girl identified in crash involving RTC bus

Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley
Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a young girl who died after being hit by an RTC bus while crossing a street with an adult woman back in late September.

Larissa Lucas, 7, was struck near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Lamont Street on September 21. She and the woman were both crossing Charleston Boulevard northbound outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, according to Las Vegas police.

Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley

The coroner lists Lucas’ cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner as an “accident.”

The woman, described to be in her 40s, was in critical condition at last check. There is no update on her condition at this time.

Police said the driver of the bus did not sustain any injuries and showed no signs of impairment.

