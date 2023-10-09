Teachers’ union officially files challenge against Nevada statute preventing strike

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Education Association has officially filed a complaint against the Clark County School District and the state of Nevada, claiming that barring the union from the right to strike is unconstitutional.

The teacher’s union announced they would be making the filing during a rally over the weekend, as the union continues to work without a contract. CCSD recently made a new offer to the union, but both have acknowledged that talks will go to third-party arbitration.

According to the filing, the union claims that the Nevada Revised Statute that defines a strike is vague, essentially arguing that it violates the First Amendment rights of the union. The union says work actions, including strikes, are “core rights of political speech.”

CCSD provided a statement over the weekend in response to the announcement of the filing.

CCSD’s latest offer would increase licensed educator pay by 17.4 percent, nearly reaching CCEA’s initial demand. The offer also maintained the other incentives to promote equity across the pay schedule.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

