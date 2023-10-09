Surprise Squad
System of a Down, Slipknot among bands announced for 2024 Sick New World festival in Las Vegas

Serj Tankian of System Of A Down performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival at Mapfre...
Serj Tankian of System Of A Down performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for the Sick New World festival announced on Monday that the event will return to Las Vegas next April.

According to a news release, Sick New World will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Organizers announced that next year’s event lineup features over 65 artists across five stages.

According to the release, System of a Down has been announced as the headliner for the event. Other bands have also signed on to the festival, including Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, and more.

According to Sick New World, fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. Organizers say any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 2 p.m. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down, the release says.

