Saints tracking down football Foster Moreau scored touchdown with

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87), center left, enters the end zone for a...
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87), center left, enters the end zone for a touchdown as New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy Sr., center right, tries to defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints organization swapped their helmets out for detective caps after shutting out the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The team is trying to track down the ball that tight end Foster Moreau was holding when he scored his first touchdown as a Saint.

Derek Carr’s shovel pass from the 6-yard line was Moreau’s first score since his cancer diagnosis seven months ago, and during the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign - which promotes prevention and early detection through routine cancer screenings. Moreau was diagnosed in March with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a kind of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

When Moreau fell to the ground while scoring the TD at Gillette Stadium, the end zone wasn’t painted in normal Patriots style. It was painted to promote Crucial Catch, the NFL’s cancer screening campaign.

Head Coach Dennis Allen said they have been comparing photos and videos to find the ball with the exact same markings. He says he believes they have found it.

The Saints left Foxborough victorious, handing the Patriots their worst home shutout in franchise history.

Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for...
