Reservations open for new casino-resort opening in southwest Las Vegas Valey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos on Monday announced that reservations have opened for its “newest luxury resort set to debut in southwest Las Vegas.”

Located at the corner of Interstate 215 (I-215) beltway and Durango Drive, Station Casinos will open the doors on its Durango Casino & Resort property on Nov. 20.

As such, the company says hotel reservations are now available for stays at the property arriving on Nov. 21.

“The chic accommodations are inspired by a modern desert design, with options ranging from opulent top-floor suites to Resort king and queen rooms,” Station Casinos said in the release.

“With the launch of reservations for Durango Casino & Resort, we are one step closer to ushering in the next era of Station Casinos properties,” said David Horn, Vice President and General Manager of Durango Casino & Resort. “We look forward to welcoming our very first guests to the Southwest valley’s newest gaming resort destination.”

Announced earlier this year, Station Casinos announced that the property will feature the “Eat Your Heart Out” food hall. In addition to popular Las Vegas eateries, the food hall will also feature iconic outposts from New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

