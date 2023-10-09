Surprise Squad
Nye County officers shoot, kill barricaded suspect

Nye County Sheriff's Office logo(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a barricaded suspect Sunday afternoon, according to NCSO.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Bunarch Road in Pahrump around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 8. Police said the suspect was involved in a family dispute and was a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, due to a prior felony conviction.

The suspect was barricaded in a residence in the area and refused to exit, police said. NCSO said around 8:20 p.m., the suspect pointed a gun at officers and a deputy shot the suspect, killing him.

The investigation is ongoing. NCSO said it would provide more details on Wednesday.

