Ninth Island continues its wave of support for Maui wildfire victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Support for Maui continues to flow in from the Ninth Island. A Las Vegas chef who is from Maui organized a food festival fundraiser Sunday to help wildfire victims in West Maui.

“We are still a community that’s hurting right now,” said Kelii Arruda from Lahaina. “There’s a lot of us that we lost everything in that fire. It came so fast, we didn’t have time to do anything.”

Two months after wildfires scorched West Maui, destroying homes and businesses, Las Vegas continues its wave of support for the island.

On Sunday, there was Hawaiian food and music in the arts district at the Broke Da Mouth fundraiser, which is Hawaiian slang for really tasty food.

“It’s been a very emotional ride. It’s amazing to see people get together, and Vegas is a very special place,” said event organizer and Maui native Chris Mahon.

“This place is connected a lot more than it might seem, even though there’s no ocean around here, lots of desert. Lots of beach, no ocean,” said Ua Aloha Maji from Lahaina.

“Me and my family, we lost our home on August 8, two months ago today. It’s pretty devastating,” said Arruda. “The town of Lahaina is hurting right now mentally, spiritually, emotionally. It’s a lot of pain right now, but we’re getting through it with our Ohana.”

People affected by the wildfires are slowing recovering with help from their Ohana in Hawaii and here on the Ninth Island in Las Vegas.

“My home was right above where the fire took place, saw the whole thing still in Lahaina, and we’re helping each other work together, and it’s a similar vibe with people here,’ said Maji. “Everywhere I’ve gone throughout Vegas, I’ve run into people who randomly have already been helping send us things and help us out. It’s been a world awakening of learning how to take care of each other.”

Mahon said this fundraiser event will continue annually to help with the long road to recovery.

“We left not knowing what we were coming back to but hoping we’ll be able to come back to something. We didn’t realize it was going to be this bad,” said Arruda.

“The rebuild for Maui is going to be a very long time, and as long as we can continue support throughout the year and years to come to hit ground zero, that’s our goal,” said Mahon.

