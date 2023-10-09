Nevada State Railroad Museum offering free train rides for kids for Nevada Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City announced that it will offer children a chance to ride on a train for free later this month as part of Nevada Day celebrations.

Nevada Day, which is a state holiday, is celebrated on Oct. 27.

In a news release, the Nevada State Railroad Museum said it is offering free train rides for children aged 17 and under on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29. Tickets for adults will be $10, the release says.

According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, trains depart at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City.

For more information, visit: www.boulderrailroadmuseum.org.

