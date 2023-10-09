Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police say pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition Monday morning after they were hit by a truck.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:20 a.m. near Mount Mariah Drive and W. Lake Mead Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition, LVMPD said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

