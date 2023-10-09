Las Vegas police say pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition Monday morning after they were hit by a truck.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:20 a.m. near Mount Mariah Drive and W. Lake Mead Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition, LVMPD said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

